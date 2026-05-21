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NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch dead at 41 after sudden illness, family says
CHARLOTTE — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has died, according to a joint statement from the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR.
The statement described the passing as sudden. No cause of death was provided, but a statement was issued earlier in the day saying he was experiencing a "severe illness" resulting in hospitalization.
Busch competed in NASCAR for more than two decades, winning championships at the sport's highest level and setting records in national series wins.
"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch," the statement said. "A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation."
"He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans," the statement continued. "His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.'"
Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their children, Brexton and Lennix.
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The family has asked for privacy. Further updates will be shared as appropriate, according to the statement.
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