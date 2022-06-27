74°
Napoleonville man arrested for sex crimes against juveniles
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested Monday following an investigation of possible sexual involvement with juveniles.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Matthieu Kerangal was arrested after law enforcement executed search warrants on his Napoleonville home.
Kerangal was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $400,000.
