NAACP requesting school board member's resignation

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge NAACP is asking East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member and BREC Commission member Nathan Rust to be removed from both roles for aligning with a member of Moms for Liberty.

Rust appointed Paige Lowry to the community leaders panel during two days of questions and interviews for EBR superintendent finalists. Lowry is the co-founder of the East Baton Rouge chapter of Moms for Liberty, which is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as "a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement."

The following statement was sent Wednesday evening:

It is with great concern that we note Nathan Rust's public alignment with Moms for Liberty, a political advocacy organization known for actively opposing DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiatives nationwide. By associating himself with a group that challenges efforts to foster inclusivity and equity, Mr. Rust's actions directly contradict the principles upheld by BREC and are antithetical to the values of our diverse community. Therefore, the Baton Rouge Branch of the NAACP strongly calls for the immediate removal of Nathan Rust from the BREC commission. Individuals entrusted with leadership roles within our community must embody and uphold the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion without reservation or conflict of interest. Such actions are necessary to safeguard the integrity of BREC, especially as we approach critical decisions such as the upcoming millage renewal for BREC. In conclusion, we urge our fellow residents to stand with us in support of a Baton Rouge that celebrates diversity, embraces equity, and ensures that all community members have access to opportunities for growth and success. Together, we can uphold the values that define our community and ensure that our public institutions serve the best interests of all residents.

A day after the appointment, Rust shared a post on social media, saying he made the nomination due to Lowry's experience in the legislative system.

"I nominated Mrs. Lowry because she has a depth of knowledge about Education in the State of Louisiana, and has authored bills put before our state legislature. She also represents the values and opinions of many of my constituents, which I consider very important to give consideration to. Mrs. Lowry is also the co-chair of the EBR Moms for Liberty chapter. In my experiences, this group is made up of very passionate parents advocating for their rights in public education. A value they in fact share with parents across this parish. Their group has been slandered in the National Media to dis-empower them and associate them with Racism and Hatred, which is the furthest from the truth. If you walked into the National Moms for Liberty Convention, you would meet people of all colors and walks of life," the post said.