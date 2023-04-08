63°
Mystery 'Golden Man' stuns social media with LSU photo shoot
BATON ROUGE - A mysterious 'Golden Man from Tigerland' who took photos around LSU's campus in a homemade Golden Girl uniform has taken social media by storm.
Photos show an unidentified man wearing an almost-exact replica of an LSU Golden Girl outfit all around the university's campus. The pictures were posted to Facebook and have been shared by hundreds, but no one seems to know who the male "model" truly is.
Some are speculating the Golden Man to be a Georgia fan who lost an unfortunate bet after Saturday's game. Whatever the case, fans can't get enough of the hysterical stunt.
Check out the photo shoot to see the mystery man's near-perfect form. You can find more photos here.
