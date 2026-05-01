Mysterious reptile that baffled entire Baton Rouge neighborhood returned to owner

UPDATE: The iguana has was reunited with its owner. Bridget LeBlanc posted online yesterday that Iggy was home safe and waiting for a new cage.

BATON ROUGE - Imagine walking in your front yard in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and almost stepping on a two-and-a-half-foot iguana. That's what happened to Andrew Weber's grandmother at their Kenilworth home Monday afternoon.

"She told me she almost stepped on something. I walked out and it was so unexpected to see an iguana," Weber said.

Andrew's grandma went to alert her neighbors, and before you knew it, the lizard became a neighborhood sideshow. One man even went door-to-door asking if they had lost it (with no luck).

"She said she found an iguana I thought it would be a few inches long," explained neighbor Jeanne Fellows.

Oddly enough--it's not the first time a strange reptile has been spotted in the neighborhood. One neighbor said the spotted a similar iguana by their parents' pool over the summer.

Neighbors speculate the skateboard-sized reptile either escaped it's enclosure, or was unfortunately dumped by an owner who no longer wanted to care for it.

"It looks healthy, it looks like someone's pet," Fellows said. "I certainly don't think it lives out here."

So far, no one has claimed ownership since Fellows posted a picture of the iguana online. She plans to take it to the LSU vet school in the morning so it can be properly cared for.