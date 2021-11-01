73°
Myles Brennan reportedly looking to leave LSU after being sidelined by injury this season

25 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, November 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Myles Brennan, who was once poised to take over the Tigers' offense after Joe Burrow's departure to the NFL, is now reportedly planning to leave LSU.

Several reports Monday morning suggested that Brennan, who's missed the entirety of the 2021 season so far with an injury to his left arm, plans to enter the transfer portal. It wasn't immediately clear where his next landing spot might be.

Brennan, currently a senior at LSU, was groomed to be the starter heading into the fall. But his season was cut short before it even began when he broke his left arm at a fishing camp just weeks before the Tigers opened the regular season.

