'Murderers' spraypainted outside of Louisiana Democratic Party headquarters in Baton Rouge

Image credit to Dadrius Lanus

BATON ROUGE - A person vandalized the area around the Louisiana Democratic Party headquarters with the word "murderers", according to Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director and East Baton Rouge School Board member Dadrius Lanus.

Lanus made a post on Facebook showing the word "murderers" spray painted in red outside the headquarters on Government Street. He said the words were spray painted there Thursday night.

"This is a direct side effect of the hate that has been pushed upon our society!", Lanus said. "This is fear-mongering at its best and the very reason we cannot stop fighting for justice across our state and our country!"

This follows the killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative political commentator, at an event in Utah.

WBRZ reached out to police officials to see if they are investigating.