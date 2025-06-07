Murder trial continues for man accused of killing Baton Rouge activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE - The trial of accused murderer Ronn Bell continued Friday morning nearly five years after he was accused of killing Baton Rouge activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

The trial opened with statements from Bell's defense attorney Randy Dukes, who spent some of the day trying to find flaws in the police investigation and the evidence that was being presented. He asked a detective about a surveillance video that showed Bell wearing a different outfit than the one a witness described him as wearing that day.

He then asked why investigators didn't use a photo lineup to test the witness's observations before arresting Bell. He also inquired about information from another witness who reported seeing Roberts-Joseph somewhere else around the time police say she was killed.

Detective Josh Brogan testified that the man who said he'd seen her was only guessing at the time he talked to Roberts-Joseph on the day she died. He also emphasized that the DNA evidence was conclusive and was backed up by surveillance video.

Dr. Karen Ross, who performed Roberts-Joseph's autopsy, showed photos of her injuries to jurors and explained that she died from asphyxiation.

Roberts-Joseph's family has been in court throughout the trial. Her son, Jason Roberts, said it's been tough sitting through the trial, but they are hoping for the best.

“It leaves you with a sense of despair, definitely,” Jason Roberts said. “But on the other side of that, listening to the evidence that they presented, it does give me hope that there will be justice served in this case.”

He added that it was the way his mother raised him, and his sister has helped guide them through this painful legal process.

"Remember what you’ve been taught and remember the values that she instilled in us; that is the only thing that’s given strength to persevere and continue to pursue this,” he said.

The trial resumes on Saturday at 9 a.m.