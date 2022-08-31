Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in Louisiana Wednesday morning.

Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.

KLTV reports Spraberry used a handmade knife to escape the jail he was being held in, injuring the guard in the process.

Spraberry was reported to be caught in Louisiana shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No other details related to his capture were immediately available.