Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in Louisiana Wednesday morning.
Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.
KLTV reports Spraberry used a handmade knife to escape the jail he was being held in, injuring the guard in the process.
Spraberry was reported to be caught in Louisiana shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
No other details related to his capture were immediately available.
