Murder suspect on the run after apparently escaping through Lafourche jail's drain opening, deputies say

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday.

Miles apparently got out by squeezing through a 10" x 14" drainage opening and removing the metal cover. Investigators believe Miles' escaped was aided by one or more inmates and someone else outside the facility.

Deputies describe Miles as a 5'11" Black male who weighs 155 pounds. He has a medium build with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Nicole Street in Bayou Blue.

According to the sheriff's office, Miles was booked into the jail on Sept. 4 after Lockport police arrested him for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.

He was also being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery in Lafayette Parish, as well as attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leroy Miles Jr. is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.