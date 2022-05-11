Murder suspect allegedly shot girlfriend after she refused to help him hide from police

WOODVILLE Miss. - A man wanted for murder is on the run after shooting his girlfriend when she wouldn't help him hide from officers, Mississippi authorities said.

According to the Woodville Police Department, 25-year-old Jacory Carr is wanted for questioning in a murder that happened at a Centreville, Mississippi apartment complex May 5.

Officers said Carr reached out to his girlfriend to find somewhere to hide. Carr showed up at her residence Wednesday morning and shot her when she refused to help.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said from there, Carr is in a neighborhood near Smith lane, where he was spotted by police. Carr reportedly shot at them and then ran from the area.

Carr is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.