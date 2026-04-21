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Tiger 10K runners cross the finish line in Death Valley

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BATON ROUGE - Runners in Baton Rouge got the chance to hit the field in Death Valley as part of the Tiger 10K on Sunday. 

The three-race event was capped off with a kids mile run as they got a chance to be on the 50-year-line. 

The eighth-annual run had 6,600 participants. 

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Tiger 10K runners cross the finish line...
Tiger 10K runners cross the finish line in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE - Runners in Baton Rouge got the chance to hit the field in Death Valley as part of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 Sunday, April 19, 2026 9:11:00 PM CDT April 19, 2026

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