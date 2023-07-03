85°
Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.
Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
