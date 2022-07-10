84°
Multiple people pepper sprayed during fight at Chuck E. Cheese

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 31 2017 Oct 31, 2017 October 31, 2017 6:31 AM October 31, 2017 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Photo: WWL

METAIRIE - Authorities arrested a woman they say allegedly used pepper spray during a fight inside a Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center.

The incident took place at a location on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

WWL-TV reports, that a fight broke out at around 5:20 p.m on Sunday. An officer was on scene and tried to intervene. At some point, an unidentified woman pulled out some pepper spray and sprayed it into the surrounding area.

Multiple people were either hit or affected by the spray, however, no one was transported to the hospital.

As a result of the incident, one woman was arrested at the scene. Her identity and the charges against her were not immediately available. 

