Multiple people arrested on charges of drag racing earlier in August

BATON ROUGE - Several individuals are facing charges related to stunt driving incidents that occurred in August.

On Aug. 17, surveillance footage captured multiple drivers at a car meet where they were performing donuts in the middle of an intersection. A week later, four people were arrested in connection with that event.

"It can be extremely dangerous when you have normal traffic flowing through the area, you have people acting like this, they lose control of their car, strike somebody that might be a part of this, or innocent people driving through," BPRD Police Chief T.J. Morse said.

Over the weekend of the 16th and 17th, BRPD responded to more than a dozen street racing incidents. District 4 Councilman Aaron Moak states these stunts have no place in any district.

"What they're finding is a lot of the inner city, a lot of the areas that they normally go to, they're being watched and they're on a regular basis, so they're trying to find these outlier areas. Well, good thing about this is we have access, and we talked to business owners, we talked to public facilities. We have access to cameras that, if you're in that area and you're a spectator or you're a participant, you still have access to be prosecuted," Moak said.

Chief Morse says officers have been working to crack down on these types of gatherings. In 2022, EBR Parish Council passed an ordinance allowing law enforcement to charge and tow anyone who attends these events.

"You don't have to actually be one of the ones doing the donuts; you can be out there filming for social media, you will be charged for the same crimes," Morse said.