Multiple overnight fires linked to cooking mishaps in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two fires reported roughly an hour apart in Baton Rouge were caused by food that was left to cook unattended.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the first call came in around 10 p.m. and involved a townhome of Aubin Lane. When they got to the residence they could see flames coming from the carport.

The resident arrived home while firefighters were battling the blaze. They told fire officials that they were cooking on the grill but had to leave the home. The grill ended up being too close to combustible materials causing the fire.

Around 11:30 p.m., responded to another fire on Southmoor Drive and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. Fire investigators say the blaze started on the stove in the kitchen after a pot was left unattended.

Two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported at either fire.