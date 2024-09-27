83°
Multiple EBR fire departments assisting in North and South Carolina after Hurricane Helene
BATON ROUGE - Multiple East Baton Rouge Parish fire departments are among teams going to North Carolina and South Carolina after Hurricane Helene's landfall.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says they are sending an Urban Search and Rescue specializing and structural collapse to assist in South Carolina alongside members from the Zachary Fire Department, East Side Fire Department, Louisiana Fire Marshal Office and East Baton Rouge EMS.
Additionally, BRFD says they assembled an Incident Management Team alongside the St. George Fire Department to head to North Carolina and support emergency operations in the affected area.
