Multiple deaths confirmed in Denham Springs house fire

43 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 9:11 AM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities are currently investigating a deadly house fire in Denham Springs that left multiple people dead Saturday morning.

Officials confirmed to WBRZ that there are "multiple fatalities" as a result of the fire. 

The investigation is still ongoing. Further details will be provided. 

