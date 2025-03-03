47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple agencies responding to early morning structure fire in Ascension Parish

1 hour 24 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 4:23 AM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

GALVEZ - Multiple agencies responded to an early morning house fire on Norwood Road in Ascension Parish.

WBRZ has reached out to officials for more information.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days