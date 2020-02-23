67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multi-talented entertainer and restaurateur, B. Smith, passes away at 70

3 hours 30 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 February 23, 2020 1:51 PM February 23, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
B. Smith Photo: USA Today

B. Smith, known as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, passed away Saturday.

Her husband, Dan Gasby, announced the sad news, adding that she'd struggled with Alzheimer's since 2013. 

According to CNN, Gasby said, "Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey."

"Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time."

"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile."

Smith, whose full name was Barbara Elaine Smith, was a restaurateur, fashion model, and author.

In 1976, she became one of the first African-American women to appear on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine. 

Shortly after the news of her death, Smith's fellow celebrities took to social media to honor her. 

Smith was 70 years old.  
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days