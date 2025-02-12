Multi-million dollar industrial facility aims to bring jobs to Ascension Parish

GONZALES — A new $69 million facility for John H. Carter Co. in Gonzales will bring 175 new jobs to Ascension Parish.

The City of Gonzales says that the new 285,000 square-foot warehouse will be built along South Burnside Avenue between I-10 and La. 30. The city says it will "house products and services designed to support key industries in Louisiana and nearby states that include oil and gas, refining chemical, power, renewable energy and pulp and paper production."

The site will be used and operated by Control Worx LLC., a subsidiary of John H. Carter Co., and is estimated to bring an additional 301 new indirect jobs.

Construction of the new center begins in March.