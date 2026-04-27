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MOVEBR breaks ground on Old Hammond Highway Project
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards joined the MOVEBR program management team as it broke ground on the Old Hammond Highway Project on Monday.
The project will design and construct a roundabout and approaches at the intersection of Old Hammond Highway and South Flannery Road. The construction will also include a widened roadway from the roundabout to Millerville Road.
The construction will take place in two phases with the first phase taking place on South Flannery Road.
The project aims to enhance safety, reduce congestion and expand access for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians along Old Hammond Highway.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, over 10,600 drivers travel on South Flannery Road everyday with over 18,000 drivers travelling Old Hammond Highway daily.
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