Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries in St. Martin Parish crash

ARNAUDVILLE - According to Louisiana State Police, a 34-year-old resident of French Settlement was killed in a Sunday (April 4) afternoon motorcycle crash.

Police say the wreck occurred around 3 p.m. on LA 737 near Leblanc Drive in St. Martin Parish and took the life of Jerry Brewer.

After analyzing the scene of the crash, authorities came to conclude that Brewer was traveling on private property near LA 737 on a 2021 Honda Trail 125 with two juvenile riders. None of the three were wearing DOT-approved helmets, according to officials.

At one point during their travels, police say Brewer rode through a ditch and pulled out onto the highway in front of an oncoming 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Officials say as this occurred, the Dodge hit the motorcycle, leaving Brewer with serious injuries and the two riders with minor wounds.

Brewer was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police say; the juvenile passengers were also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities add that the driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt and impairment was not suspected.

According to state police, a standard toxicology report is pending, and the tragic crash remains under investigation.