Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Amant
ST. AMANT - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Amant Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say Rodney Michel, 51, of St. Amant, was traveling westbound on La. 935 at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle. Michel lost control of his motorcycle, was ejected, landed in the eastbound lane, and was struck by another vehicle.
Michel was pronounced dead on the scene and was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet.
