Motorcyclist killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

CHAUVIN - Louisiana State Police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday night crash on LA 56 in Terrebonne Parish.

Police say the wreck occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. as Michael Turnage navigated his Honda Shadow throughout LA 56 and approached its intersection with Prosperity Street at a high rate of speed.

At the same moment, Rich Verdin was also driving his Dodge Durango through the intersection, from the opposite direction and police say Turnage struck Verdin's truck.

Turnage was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries during the impact.

Police say Verdin was not injured.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Turnage and a standard toxicology test is pending through the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. Verdin provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

