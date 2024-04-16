84°
Motorcyclist killed in St. John the Baptist Parish crash
GARYVILLE - A 32-year-old man died in a crash on LA-44 Monday night.
State police were called to the scene of LA-44 where it meets LA-54 shortly after 8 p.m.. Troopers found that a tractor trailer failed to yield to the oncoming motorcyclist, 32-year-old Frankie Credidio of Paulina. Credidio hit the trailer and died from his injuries on scene.
Credidio was reportedly not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, and troopers stressed the importance of doing so. It is also important to double-check for motorcyclists at intersections, especially at night.
