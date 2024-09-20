Motorcyclist dies after early-morning crash on La. 64 in Central

CENTRAL - A motorcyclist died after an early-morning crash on La. 64 at Joor Road.

According to Total Traffic, the crash happened at La. 64, or Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, and Joor Road. The Central Police Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle after the SUV turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The CPD did not immediately identify the victim, but said he was an employee with Central City Services.

This is a developing story.