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Motorcyclist arrested after leading officers on multi-parish chase, Hammond police say

1 hour 31 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 12:44 PM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond police arrested a motorcyclist after he allegedly led officers on a multi-parish chase.

The Hammond Police Department says an officer tried to stop Thomas Gainey, 29, of Ponchatoula, when he was spotted driving 70 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. 

Gainey allegedly did not stop and kept driving into Livingston Parish. When he crossed parish lines, the Addis Police Department joined the chase. 

Police said Gainey reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour before the chase ended on I-55 southbound. 

Gainey was arrested and booked on charges of speeding, felony flight, no motorcycle endorsement, expired license plate, no insurance and failure to register a vehicle. 

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