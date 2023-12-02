Latest Weather Blog
Mother, stepfather charged after child taken to hospital in critical condition
CLINTON - A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after an 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said it was called to an address on Highway 10 in Jackson earlier this week, finding the victim "unresponsive" at the location.
She was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.
EFPSO detectives arrested Kirsten Gatlin, 30, and Kelvin Seaberry, 32.
Gatlin is the mother of the child and Seaberry the stepfather. The suspects were each charged with one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.
The Jackson Police Department was the initial responding agency, requesting assistance due to the nature and severity of the alleged crime.
EBRSO Detectives later contacted the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to assist with the investigation. DCFS has has taken custody of the other children at the home.
