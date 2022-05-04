Mother, step-father indicted in shooting death of child

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A mother and step-father were indicted by a grand jury for negligent homicide Tuesday after a 6-year-old boy died from being shot in the head during March.

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Department, Rebekah Hunt and Cameron Crump were in the car with their 6-year-old son March 5.

Crump told deputies that there was a gun in the driver's side door pocket. Crump said when he adjusted his seat, the gun went off, killing the child.

Deputies said the adults immediately drove the child to a hospital, where he later died.