64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother seeking financial help after son was injured in shooting Bayou Classic weekend

1 hour 36 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2025 Jan 2, 2025 January 02, 2025 12:08 PM January 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting that happened in New Orleans on the weekend of the Bayou Classic. 

Jacoby Payne, 15, was left paralyzed after the shooting left him with broken ribs and a punctured spine. 

Trending News

Payne's family members organized a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days