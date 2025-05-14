Mother says her five-year-old son was left on a bus for several hours; school system issues statement

BATON ROUGE - A young student at Delmont Elementary School was left alone on a bus for several hours before the driver came back to find him, and his mother says she is expecting more consequences.

Jolisha Gibson says she put her son on the bus Monday at 7:15 a.m. She did not hear anything from the school until 2 p.m., when staff told her that her son was on the bus all day.

Her son told her that he tried to wave at people to get their attention multiple times but was unable to do so until about 2 p.m., when a woman from another bus saw him and called someone.

Gibson says someone then took her son to McDonald's and back to the school where she was finally called.

"I still don't know who actually took my son to McDonald's," Gibson said.

She said she did not receive a phone call when her son was not in class Monday, nor did she receive one when she kept him home from school Tuesday.

She feels the school has not taken the situation seriously enough.

"This situation could have gone very differently," Gibson said.

Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a statement saying the bus driver involved was no longer employed with the school system and that all bus drivers were being reminded of critical safety protocol.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the district said.