Mother of 'extremely dangerous' escapee arrested

3 hours 22 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, June 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

NEW ORLEANS - The mother of a teenager who escaped police custody during a botched transfer has been arrested for allegedly aiding her son.

Kenione Rogers, 32, is accused of providing Curtis Tassin with transportation following the teen's escape from custody in late May.

Authorities caught back up with Tassin, 17, last Thursday in Algiers. Police described him as "extremely dangerous," noting a history of arrests on counts of assault, battery, armed robbery and carjacking.

It's not the first time Tassin has escaped custody, either. He previously got free from a juvenile facility in March 2022.

Rogers was booked as an accessory to simple escape and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Louisiana State Police announced the arrest on Wednesday.

