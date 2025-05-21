74°
Mother-daughter duo graduate on same day from BRCC, Istrouma High
BATON ROUGE - A mother-daughter duo had a reason to celebrate after the pair graduated on the same day from different schools.
On Monday, Aniya Holden graduated as Valedictorian from Istrouma High School and earlier the same day, her mother LaKeisha received her diploma from Baton Rouge Community College.
LaKeisha will continue her work as a Pre-K teacher and her daughter is headed to Southern University and plans to major in nursing.
