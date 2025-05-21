74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother-daughter duo graduate on same day from BRCC, Istrouma High

2 hours 43 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 12:58 PM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A mother-daughter duo had a reason to celebrate after the pair graduated on the same day from different schools. 

On Monday, Aniya Holden graduated as Valedictorian from Istrouma High School and earlier the same day, her mother LaKeisha received her diploma from Baton Rouge Community College. 

Trending News

LaKeisha will continue her work as a Pre-K teacher and her daughter is headed to Southern University and plans to major in nursing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days