Morganza residents could see insurance go up as fire department faces cuts after tax measure fails

MORGANZA — Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 2, which services Morganza, is facing tough decisions after a proposed tax was voted down for a third year in a row over the weekend.

The tax would have covered the cost of hiring more part-time paid firefighters and keeping three people on duty at all times.

In a statement given Sunday, Fire Chief Aaron Edwards said the department will have to drop from two firefighters on duty to one, which he says will reduce EMS response capabilities.

“Now that it's the third time it's failed, we are going to have to rely on just cutting back on some of the things we were offering," parish fire board member Martin Frey said. “On the medical side, it's going to have a big effect because we are not going to be able to have that professional help that we were having on hand."

Reducing staffing could affect the department's future fire rating, which could lead to higher insurance premiums for homeowners.

The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana is responsible for evaluating and grading the fire districts. That rating is tied to insurance costs for property owners.

Frey said Monday that they will be in good shape, at least for now.

“I guess a shining light at this point is that we are going to get re-rated, from a fire standpoint and property insurance in January. Well, all of the things that have been put in place are going to help those ratings, we might actually get a better rating," Frey said.

In his statement, Chief Edwards said the tax measure was crucial for maintaining and improving the fire rating, and ultimately may have cost homeowners less in the long run.

"We thought we did a better job of promoting it through letter distribution, emails and Facebook, but it didn't happen," Frey said.

Fry said that the group may push again for the tax next year.