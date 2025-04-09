76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Morgan City man wanted for rape, molestation of child apprehended in Texas

1 hour 5 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 4:51 PM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGAN CITY - A man wanted for rape and molestation of a child in Morgan City was apprehended in Texas.

Morgan City Police said Shane Wiggins was accused in December 2024 of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile that occurred in the past few years. When a warrant was issued for Wiggins, detectives learned he moved from his residence and was unable to be contacted by phone.

Trending News

Detectives believed Wiggins left the state and officials began a search around Paris, Texas. Texas officers located Wiggins in Paris and he was placed under arrest. Wiggins currently awaits extradition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days