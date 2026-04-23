Former home of Mariner's Inn restaurant catches fire Thursday morning, Hammond firefighters say

HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters put out a Thursday morning fire at the former home of the Mariner's Inn restaurant.

The Hammond Fire Department was first notified of the fire around 5:27 a.m. When they arrived at the West Thomas Street building, crews found smoke coming out of the building and were quickly able to bring the fire under control.

Ponchatoula and Natalbany fire crews also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The fire is under investigation, Hammond firefighters said.

Mariner's Inn closed earlier this year.