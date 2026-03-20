71°
Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City man sentenced to seven years for indecent behavior with a juvenile
MORGAN CITY — A Morgan City man was sentenced to seven years for indecent behavior with a juvenile, District Attorney Ricky Babin announced on Friday.
According to court records, in June 2022, a female victim told deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office that 42-year-old John Bergeron sexually assaulted her when she was 12 years old.
During the investigation, detectives discovered an email from Bergeron to another individual containing a confession to the crime.
In December 2022, Bergeron was indicted by an Assumption Parish Grand Jury and later booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
Trending News
Bergeron entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family speaks out after human remains identified in Tangipahoa Parish
-
Alleged Roblox programmer arrested for possession of child sex doll along with...
-
Appeals court affirms decision to have new judge handle Madison Brooks-related case
-
Southern University System asks legislature for $19 million in one-time money
-
Louisiana lawmakers look to ban lab-grown meat
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
-
Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances