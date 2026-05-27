Morgan City man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges after armed home break-in

MORGAN CITY — A 21-year-old was arrested after Morgan City Police say he broke into a home, demanded firearms and pointed one at the home's resident.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Headland Street on Tuesday night in reference to a burglary. The victim told officers a man knocked on her door before forcing his way inside.

Once inside, police say the man began demanding firearms. Investigators say he found guns in the home and armed himself before pointing one at the occupant of the home.

Officers later executed a search warrant at a home on Poncio Street, where evidence related to the crime was recovered.

Arrie Sam, 21, was promptly arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department Jail where he was booked on aggravated burglary of an inhabited dwelling, false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon and contempt of court.