Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City heavy equipment manufacturing company expanding St. Mary Parish operations
MORGAN CITY — Heavy equipment manufacturing company Viking Attachments is expanding its operations in Morgan City with a $160,000 investment.
The investment, expected to create 38 new jobs in the area, will bring the Morgan City native company's American pile driver operation from pilot to full-scale operations. Fourteen of these new jobs will be direct new positions.
"Viking Attachments' decision to grow its manufacturing footprint in Morgan City underscores Louisiana's ability to turn innovation into production. As demand increases across marine and infrastructure construction due to the state's project wins, this investment reflects the competitive conditions that allow manufacturers to scale, invest and create long-term opportunity," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said.
According to the company, the Taylor Road facility will serve as Viking Attachments' primary manufacturing and testing site for its VMV Series vibratory pile drivers, supporting engineering, welding, assembly, painting, testing and spare-parts warehousing.
The company said the expansion is expected to be complete by March.
