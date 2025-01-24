53°
Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City firefighters say space heaters likely caused blaze at home Friday morning
MORGAN CITY — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Aucoin Street early Friday and found a blaze that was likely started by a portable space heater.
The Morgan City Fire Department said it was summoned shortly after 6 a.m. and found a small fire on a porch.
Firefighters blamed electric space heaters too close to flammable material. No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six people displaced after early-morning fire that left duplex a total loss
-
Eating local is a great way to help small businesses recover -...
-
WATCH: Mississippi River bridge closes for snow, couple takes a stroll until...
-
Catholic High bears basketball turnaround sparked by toughness
-
Man arrested for arson after car crashes into home, causes house fire...