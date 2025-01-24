53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Morgan City firefighters say space heaters likely caused blaze at home Friday morning

1 hour 17 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, January 24 2025 Jan 24, 2025 January 24, 2025 12:11 PM January 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Aucoin Street early Friday and found a blaze that was likely started by a portable space heater.

The Morgan City Fire Department said it was summoned shortly after 6 a.m. and found a small fire on a porch.

Firefighters blamed electric space heaters too close to flammable material. No injuries were reported.

