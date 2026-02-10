73°
Morgan City bridge will drop down to one lane for repairs
MORGAN CITY - Starting on Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Atchafalaya River Bridge in Morgan City will be one lane.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the reduction on Tuesday, saying it is due to emergency repairs to the bridge deck.
DOTD says the lanes will be closed until further notice.
