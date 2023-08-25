87°
More wildfires burning in Tangipahoa Parish, mostly contained

HUSSER - According to the Husser Volunteer Fire Department, multiple fires are still burning in Tangipahoa Parish, include the largest one on Hillcrest School Road.

According to Tangipahoa Fire District 1, the Husser Fire Department was working on three smaller fires when the larger one started. Both them and Louisiana State Forestry claim the fire is under control, but it's still burning and firemen are monitoring it.

The Husser Volunteer Fire Department urges people against driving down Hillcrest School Road.

