83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More victims found after Denham Springs man arrested for child porn, received additional charges

1 hour 54 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 3:23 PM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies uncovered new information on a man arrested back in December 2023 for possession of child pornography, leading to more charges.

Damien Gilpin, who was arrested back in December 2023 and received more charges in May from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, was booked with additional charges Thursday after more victims were found.

Gilpin received ten counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Trending News

LPSO said detectives were able to locate multiple victims and several were from other countries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days