'More than they had before;' Ransacked animal shelter overwhelmed with gratitude after break-in

NEW ROADS - An animal shelter that lost most of its supplies last week in an overnight burglary is still receiving donations from the community.

On Monday, a moving truck from Baton Rouge was filled with supplies for the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter. Volunteers from 'Camp Bow Wow' and 'All My Sons Moving & Storage' dropped off treats, medical supplies, food, and dog kennels.

"I hope they end up better than they were before and there is a silver lining to the end of it," volunteer Tristian Henderson said.

Cabinets that were bare last week have been filled again with supplies.

"Whenever I heard about what happened, I knew we had to be involved," Memorie Bourgeois of Camp Bow Wow said. "The point of this was to give this shelter more than they had before. And even if that wasn't the case, we wanted to give them something. Something is better than nothing."

The shelter is using some of the money that's been donated to install security cameras.

"This has turned out to be a blessing in disguise," shelter owner Carol Vincent said. "I don't want it to happen again. We are in the process of setting up cameras."

With help from the community, the shelter is back on its feet. Its Facebook fundraiser alone has raised nearly $20,000.

"I knew there were a lot of animal lovers out there, and it's so good to see them come together," Vincent said.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate, but still have no suspects. Anyone with information on the crime should contact officials at (225) 638-5400.