More than 500 Ascension Parish Entergy customers in the dark Sunday night

PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 500 Entergy customers in Ascension Parish are in the dark — and the heat — after an outage Sunday night.

The power went out shortly before 5:30 p.m. after an underground cable failed near Bluff Road and Manchac Road. The estimated restoration moved from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The company said it was unrelated to a widespread outage in New Orleans that knocked out power for more than 100,000 residents in Orleans and the surrounding parishes.

