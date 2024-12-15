More than 40,000 Christmas Tree light controllers sold at Walmart, Target recalled due to fire hazard

BATON ROUGE—According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, More than 44,000 wireless decorative Christmas tree light controllers have been recalled because the wireless receiver can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The controllers sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel are shaped like green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever. They display the name "Christmas Light Controller."

The controllers sold at Target are shaped like a square switch box with green, red and white balls. They display the name "Tree Lighting Switch".

The company that manufactures these controllers, Mr. Christmas, said they received 10 reports of overheating and one report of a fire, but no reports of injuries.

The controllers were sold in stores from July through November for between $25 and $40.

Consumers should immediately stop using this product and return it to their place of purchase to receive a full refund.