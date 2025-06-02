More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Bocage neighborhood out of power

BATON ROUGE - More than 2,000 Entergy customers in the Bocage neighborhood are out of power Monday night after a vehicle hit an electrical pole.

The crash was reported near the corner of Jefferson Highway and McCarroll Drive at 8:05 p.m., the same time that the power went out.

Entergy crews are in the area and working to get everyone back online by 11:30 p.m.