More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Bocage neighborhood out of power
BATON ROUGE - More than 2,000 Entergy customers in the Bocage neighborhood are out of power Monday night after a vehicle hit an electrical pole.
The crash was reported near the corner of Jefferson Highway and McCarroll Drive at 8:05 p.m., the same time that the power went out.
Entergy crews are in the area and working to get everyone back online by 11:30 p.m.
