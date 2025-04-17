81°
More than 150 dads show up for inaugural 'Recess with Dads' at CSAL Elementary
BATON ROUGE - More than 150 fathers, grandfathers, uncles and father figures of students at CSAL Elementary School showed up for its inaugural "Recess with Dads" event.
Kids got to play games, do sack races and dance around outside with their dads. Principal Andrea Mathis said that this event is a push to bring together strong families, which build strong schools.
“Events like Recess with Dads show students that their village is here and ready to support them, both in and outside the classroom," Mathis said.
