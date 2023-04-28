More Heat and Humidity to Complete the Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear and muggy night ahead, as temperatures will be slow to cool. Temperatures will be staying in the 80s until shortly after midnight, on our way to an overnight low of 77° with light winds out of the southwest. Mostly sunny skies to wrap up the weekend, with a potential for pop up showers through the afternoon. Conditions will be hot and humid, as temperatures will be reaching a high around 94° with heat index values between 102-105° through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be staying in the 90s through 7 PM, as winds will be light and out of the west.

Up Next: Onshore winds will keep the possibility for pop up showers through Sunday and into Monday, but conditions become rather wet through the beginning part of the workweek. Showers will scatter through the day on Monday, becoming widespread Tuesday and early Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below average during this timeframe, as highs on Tuesday will only reach into the mid to upper 80s. A return to afternoon, pop-up showers to wrap up the workweek, as temperatures regain to around normal on Thursday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure in the Gulf is continuing to push moisture onshore to allow for isolated, afternoon showers on Sunday. A low pressure system off the west coast of Florida will be moving east to west through the beginning part of the workweek. This system is coupled with an upper level disturbance, which will help to bring widespread moisture and showers late Monday through early Wednesday. Expected rainfall could amount to around 3 inches during this timeframe. Showers begin to taper off just in time for fireworks on Independence Day, but some could still linger. The low will move into Texas on Wednesday and Thursday, and get picked up by a passing frontal system from the north. Afternoon showers will return through the remainder of the week, as another disturbance will move quickly from Florida.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

